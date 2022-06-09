INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Silver Dollar, a sweet and shy cat that came to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter because of a new cat he was not getting along with.

ICAC says Silver Dollar would likely thrive in a quieter home as the only cat and with an owner who will give him some space.

“He’s had a rough time of it recently and we hope someone will give him a second chance,” ICAC said.

The shelter also said they discovered that stress was causing Silver Dollar to have some urinary issues. He has since been treated for that and is on a special diet as a precaution.

“We recommend that after he settles in and is doing fine, his new family should talk to their vet about transitioning him to a new food,” ICAC said.

Silver Dollar is five-years-old, and is neutered and vaccinated.

You can learn more about Silver Dollar by heading to the “Adoptable Animals” section of the ICAC website, which can be found below.