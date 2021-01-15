Pet of the Day: Meet Simon the cat

Mason, Mich. (WLNS) —

Meet Simon – Simon is a handsome, taffy-colored guy with a vivid pink nose and stylish feathers between his toes.

He can be a little shy at first but warms up quickly to chin scratches and gentle stroking. Purring and rolling onto his back, he just might reach out and gently pat your hand for more! He came to The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter as a transfer from another shelter.

Simon is about one year old, neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

If you are interested in visiting him, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.

Don’t forget, every Saturday is Caturday Saturday, where adoption fees are $25.00 for cats and kittens. Senior cats, and cats that have been at the shelter for more than two months are free!