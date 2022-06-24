Meet Zoonie – he is a handsome little panther who came to the Ingham County Animal Control from another shelter.

He’s not a cat to rush up to you but once he’s chosen you he will follow you around to see what you are going to do.

He loves other cats and his favorite activities are sunbathing and napping. He should be fine with cat-savvy kids and will make a great cat for someone looking for a calmer, mellow friend.

He is 1 year old, neutered and vaccinated.

You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.

Now through July, you can receive 50% off your adoption fee if you bring in one of the following items the shelter is always in need of: 30-40 pound bag of Purina One dry dog food, 16-22 pound bag of Purina One dry cat food, 2-3 bags of soft dog treats, or dry/wet Royal Canin mother & baby cat food.