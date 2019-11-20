Live Now
“Pheebe” Pet of the Day November 20

Meet Pheebe, our Pet of the Day.

Pheebe is 9 years old, healthy and friendly. She likes walks and playing ball. Pheebe is very smart. Her adoption fee is reduced to $63 dollars, as Pheebe is now a senior. It is recommended that all family members come and stop by to meet her before adopting her.

If you are interested in adopting Pheebe, contact the Capital Area Humane Society at cahs-lansing.org, call (517) 626-6060 or stop by the shelter during open hours at 7095 West Grand River Avenue in Lansing.

