“Pili” Pet of The Day July 2

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Meet Pili, our Pet of The Day today. Pili is a sweet, fun-loving senior gal looking for her retirement home!

Her official breed is a couch potato and her favorite activities include long naps, snack time, chewing on her bone, and walks with lots of things to sniff.

She would do best in a home as the only dog or with another easy-going male dog, and with older children who can understand her personal space.

She can be a little shy around men at first, but once you give her a few treats she is your new best friend. If you’re looking for a laid back companion who will love you unconditionally, sweet Pili might be your gal

Pili came to the shelter with old untreated injuries to her back legs. She had surgery and has been in foster care healing up. The vet has given her the A-OK to find her new family!

Pili is 8 1/2 years old, spayed and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in learning more about Pili, you can inquire about her through the website, ac.ingham.org, or call the shelter at 517-676-8370.