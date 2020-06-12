“Pinkie Sue” Pet of The Day June 12

Meet “Pinkie Sue”, our Pet of The Day today. Pinkie Sue came to the shelter in rough shape. She was suffering from allergies and had lost most of her hair. She went into foster care and is doing great. Her coat has almost completely filled in.

Pinkie is a special needs cat and is eating a prescription food, Hills z/d, that she will need to eat for the rest of her life.

Now that she is feeling better she has become a little lovebug!. She LOVES being pet, and she will give little love bite (probably best with older kids). She loves to play with toys, and absolutely loves and needs a cat scratcher.

She is in a foster home with cats and dogs but has not really shown any interest in them. She is ready and waiting for her forever home and she hopes that there is someone special out there who would be willing to take a chance on her!

Pinkie has been with the shelter since Oct 2019! She has been in foster care since February. She has made great progress in foster care, and is very ready for her forever home! She is 2 years old. She came to the shelter when her former owner was no longer able to care for her. If interested in meeting Pinkie Sue, please inquire about him on our website, ac.ingham.org or call the shelter at 517-676-8370.