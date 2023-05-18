MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Polliwog is a young pit bull and border collie mix who is bouncy and full of energy.

He came to the Ingham County animal shelter after being left behind.

Rest assured, he’s still full of spunk. Polliwog has that happy and friendly young puppy vibe.

He would thrive with an active family that would play with him and take him on walks. While Polliwog would do well with a family, he’d be best with older children.

Polliwog is 1-year-old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can learn more about Polliwog and other pets by clicking here, or by calling (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.