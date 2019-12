Meet “Princess” our Pet of the Day.

Princess is a 5-year-old Chihuahua and is spayed and up to date on vaccinations. She is a little shy at first but will warm up with the right owner. She also enjoys sitting on laps.

Princess loves treats and would love to go find her forever home soon.

If you’re interested in adopting Princess please call 516-787-7387 or visit c-h-s-pets-dot-org.