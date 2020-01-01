“Priscilla” Pet of The Day January 1

Meet Maggie our Pet of the Day. Maggie is a short-haired female and only 5 months old. She is a small domestic short hair cat. Maggie came to the shelter as a stray and is looking for her forever home. She is good with kids, adults and other cats. She loves people and toys. Maggie is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

If you're interested in adopting Maggie, contact the Cascades Humane Society, call (517) 787-7387 or stop by the shelter at 1515 Carmen Drive in Jackson