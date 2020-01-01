“Priscilla” Pet of The Day January 1

Meet “Priscilla”, our Pet of The Day today. Priscilla is a 2-year-old tri-color female hound dog. She is a sweetheart who is a bit shy at first. Barking dogs and loud noises scare her. A slow introduction into her new home would be best. Priscilla likes to go on walks but isn’t interested in toys. She is hoping to meet a dog-experienced family for her forever home. Priscilla has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a microchip. You can learn more about Priscilla by calling the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387.