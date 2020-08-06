“Puppet” Pet of The Day August 6

Meet “Puppet”, our Pet of The Day today. Puppet and her sister Soffit were found abandoned in carriers. No owners were ever found.

Soffit has found her forever home, but Puppet is still waiting for hers.

We don’t know anything about Puppet’s background but she is very sweet and makes the cutest little chirping noises when she sees you.

She should be fine with gentle kids and other cats and maybe even a polite dog!

Puppet is about 2 years old, spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

If you are interested in adopting her, please come visit him at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter. The shelter address is 600 Buhl St, Mason 48854. Shelter hours are Monday through Saturday 10:30 am -5 pm. Wednesdays the shelter is open till 6 pm.

You may also call the shelter to inquire about Puppet, 517-676-8370, or visit online.

Normal cat adoption fees are $84.00. Don’t forget this Saturday is “Caturday” Saturday, where cat adoption fees are $25.00 all day!

Cats older than six years, and cats that have been at the shelter for more than two months will be free on Caturdays!