“Queenie” Pet of The Day March 11

Meet “Queenie”, our Pet of The Day today. Queenie is a 2-year-old female mixed breed. She is calm and loves to be with her people. Queenie really enjoys going on walks and meeting new people. She is a robust girl, weighing in at about 73 pounds. It would be a good idea for the entire family to come meet Queenie before adoption. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can meet her at the Capital Area Humane Society, call 517-626-6060 or see her online at cahs-lansing.org.