“Raffia” Pet of the Day January 24, 2020

Meet Raffia, our pet of the day.

Raffia is a special senior. She only has one eye and her limited vision makes her somewhat shy so that she keeps her distance at first. She craves affection and purrs loudly when she gets it. Despite her shyness, if you move away from her, she will move towards you as if to say “don’t leave!”

Approach her slowly, give her a little time, and she’ll warm up to you.

She willingly accepts head rubs and chin scratches.

When she’s really happy, she’ll roll onto her back for a gentle belly rub.

She would do best in a quieter home with easy going pets and gentle children.

If interested in adopting Raffia, visit the Ingham County animal Shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason or give them a call at 517-676-8370