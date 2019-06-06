“Rain” Pet Of The Day June 6

Meet “Rain”, our Pet Of The Day today. Rain is a 10-month-old female mixed breed. She’s a friendly girl who loves exercise and play. Rain needs to keep busy and loves to please her people. She would do best with a family with older children and people who can train her to be the best dog ever. Cats excite her so that might not be a good mix with Rain. Rain has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Rain by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370