LANSING — In honor of Adopt A Senior Pet Month, the Capital Area Humane Society is reducing adoption fees for senior cats and dogs during November.

Senior dogs (7-years-old and older) have a reduced fee of $63 and senior cats (7-years-old and older) have a waived adoption fee.

Stop by the shelter at 7095 W Grand River Ave to meet your new best friend.

You can call during regular business hours ( (517) 626-6060 and visit the Capital Area Humane Society’s Facebook page here.