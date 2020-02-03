“Remi” Pet of The Day February 3

Meet “Remi”, our Pet of The Day today. Remi is a 3-year-old female mixed breed. She’s a lot of fun and always ready to experience new adventures. Remi is a bigger dog who would do best in a home with dog experience. It’s a good idea to bring the entire family down to meet Remi so everyone can get to know each other. Remi has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Remi by calling the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or go online to cahs-lansing.org.