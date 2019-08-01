“Rhiannon” Pet of The Day August 1

Meet “Rhiannon”, our Pet of The Day today. Rhiannon is a 5-month-old cattle dog mix. She is full of energy and would work best in a home with experienced dog owners who have a sense of humor. Rhiannon has a ton of personality and will break out into the “zoomies” because of all her puppy spirit. She loves water and chasing other dogs, looking for a playmate. Rhiannon has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Rhiannon by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.