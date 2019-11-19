“Rocky” Pet of the Day November 19

Meet Rocky, our Pet of the Day.

Rocky is a big beagle. He is housetrained and will hit you with his nose, whine or bark if he needs to go outside.

Rocky gets along well with other dogs and will need to be introduced to cats before he makes friends with them.

Rocky will sometimes chase smaller animals like squirrels but sometimes he just looks and lets them pass.

Rocky loves people and would be okay with children, although he has never been around babies before.

Rocky would love to go to a home with a fenced-in yard and have some place to walk and run.

Rocky can sit and stay so he can be easily trained.

If you’re interested in adopting Rocky, contact Cascades Humane Society at cascades humane society dot o-r-g, call (517) 787-7387 or stop by the shelter at 1515 Carmen Drive in Jackson.