“Ryan Gosling” Pet of the Day March 5

Meet Ryan Gosling, our Pet of the Day today. Ryan Gosling is a fun 10-month-old puppy looking for an active home. He loves other dogs, but other dogs may not appreciate all his puppy energy.

He should be fine with kids who are accustomed to bouncy dogs.

With a little training and regular exercise, he is going to be a great family dog. Ryan came to the shelter as a stray.

He is SO very ready to bond with someone and find his home. If you’re interested in adopting Ryan, contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or stop by the shelter during open hours. The shelter is located at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.