LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tipperary is a sweet girl who came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter as a stray.

She’s a mysterious mix of breeds, but he has a big heart and would do great with a family. She was really scared at first, but quickly came out of her shell and learned to love playing fetch and getting pets from people.

Tipperary loves to play with people, but isn’t very interested in playing with other dogs. She would love to go to a home with a big yard where she can play catch.

She is 3 years old, vaccinated, microchipped and spayed.

You can inquire about Tipperary and other pets at the Ingham County Animal Shelter by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling (517) 876-8370.