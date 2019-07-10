“Scout” Pet of The Day July 10

Meet “Scout”, our Pet of The Day today. Scout is a 7-year-old male mixed breed. He’s a very sweet dog who enjoys playing with toys. Scout knows his basic commands and is always ready to show off how much he knows. He is a good-sized dog, weighing in at about 60 pounds. It would be best if all the family members met Scout before adoption. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Scout by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.