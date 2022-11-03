LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Seabrook, a sweet friendly dog who is looking for an active home.

Seabrook is a pitsky and would love a big fenced in yard or somebody who enjoys the great outdoors and would take her along for the ride.

She should be fine with sturdy kids and other easy going dogs. Anybody that adopts Seabrook will befriend a clever dog that likes to stay busy.

Seabrook is 6 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information about Seabrook, visit ac.ingham.org or call (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.