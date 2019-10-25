“Sgt. Pepper” Pet of the Day

Sgt. Pepper was surrendered when his owner moved and couldn’t take him. He is a sweet boy who should be fine with another low-key cat.

Sgt Pepper would prefer an adult home as he is not a fan of being picked up.

He prefers to cuddle on his own terms! He is neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Sgt. Pepper is nine years old.

If you are interested in adopting him, please contact Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

You can also stop by during open shelter hours. The shelter’s address is 600 Buhl Street in Mason.