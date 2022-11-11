LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sharon is a sweet female cat looking for somebody who can share their home with her.

She’s a quiet girl but loves attention; it’s real easy to get her purring. Rub her ears and checks and she’ll roll right on her back because she likes it so much.

Sharon would make an excellent companion, and would especially thrive in a quieter home with gentle people and easy-going cats.

She is 5 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can inquire about adopting Sharon and other animals by visiting ac.ingham.org, or by calling (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter is located 600 Buhl St., Mason.