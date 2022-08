LANSING, Mich. (WLNS – Say hi to Cheesecake, a beautiful medium-haired cat.

Cheesecake is gentle and friendly, but a bit shy. She’s not one to run up and seek attention, but she won’t say no to ear scratches.

She would do well in a quiet home with gentle people. She loves a good brushing and will walk around happily, purring nice and loud.

Cheesecake is 9-years-old, spayed and vaccinated.

For more information, visit ac.ingham.org