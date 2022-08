LANSING, Mich. (WLNS – Pet lovers, meet Carrabba.

Carrabba is a small pitbull who came to the Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter as a stray. She is friendly and outgoing and would do fine with other dogs and kids.

She would do best in a semi-active home. Carrabba is game for a couple rounds of fetch, but then she’s ready to get some much-needed couch time.

Carrabba is 5-years-old, spayed and vaccinated.

Fore more information, visit ac.ingham.org