“Shortend” Pet of the Day March 10, 2020

Meet Shortend, our pet of the day. Shortend gets his name because of his cute, short tail.

He is a 2-year-old male and is gentle and affectionate.

He gets along well with other cats and kids and loves to play.

Shortend has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on vaccinations.

Shortend has tested positive for FIV but he will live a very long happy life. He could also go to a home with another cat who is FIV positive.

Please call Cascades Humane Society if you’d like to adopt Shortend at (517) 787-7387 or visit the shelter at 1515 Carmen Dr, Jackson, MI 49202