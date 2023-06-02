MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Sitara is a little tabby cat who came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter with her kittens.

The kittens are weaned and she is ready to find a home of very own.

Sitara is sweet and gentle, and likes to hide under furniture. But if you giver her just a few moments, she will come out and ask for some ear scratches.

She is 3 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can inquire about Sitara and other pets by visiting the Ingham County Animal Shelter’s website, or by calling (517) 676-8370.

The shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.