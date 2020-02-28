“Sushi” Pet of the Day February 28

Meet Sushi, our Pet of the Day today. Sushi is a strikingly handsome dude who craves attention. He is extremely affectionate and just might hop into your lap if you extend an invitation.

He seems okay with dogs and will be a terrific pet for that lucky someone.

Sushi came to the shelter as a stray. He is two years old. Sushi is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

If you’re interested in adopting him, contact Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or stop by the shelter at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.