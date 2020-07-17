“Sushi” Pet of The Day July 17

Meet “Sushi”, our Pet of The Day today. Sushi is an older tuxedo cat with a perfect goatee on his chin and big cheeks like a chipmunk.

He is a smaller cat with a big personality.

He loves to be with people and gives head butts to get gently petted.

Sushi is a happy cat and lots of fun to have around.

He is shy around other cats and would not do well in a home with assertive cats.

If you are interested in adopting him, please come visit him at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter. The shelter address is 600 Buhl St, Mason 48854. Shelter hours are Monday through Saturday 10:30 am -5 pm. Wednesdays we are open till 6 pm.

You may also call the shelter to inquire about him, 517-676-8370, or visit ac.ingham.org.