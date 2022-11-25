LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Could you provide the forever home for Old Timer the dog?

Old Timer is a 12 to 14-year-old lab mix who shows some telltale signs up being up there in age, but is sweet as can be. He’s pretty spry for an old guy.

Old Timer wouldn’t do the best with high energy younger dogs or little kids that might tug his tail or ears, but would do just fine with other senior dogs and children that are more well behaved around dogs.

You can inquire about Old Timer and other animals by calling the Ingham County Animal Shelter at (517) 676-8370, or by visiting ac.ingham.org.