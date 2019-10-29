“Tank” Pet of the Day October 29

Meet “Tank”, our Pet of the Day today. Tank is a 2-year-old Jack Russell Terrier. He loves water and playing with any kind of rope toy. Tank is neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. He’s been given parasite prevention and has tested negative for heart worm. Tank likes all of the attention, so being the only pet in the home is great for him. His previous owner said he is good with kids of all ages. You can learn more about Tank by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at c-h-s-pets- dot org.