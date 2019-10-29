“Tank” Pet of the Day October 29

Meet "Cagney," our Pet of the Day today. Cagney is a 7-month-old mixed breed female dog. She is an older puppy with a pretty rough start to life. She didn't get much positive attention or training, so she will need a patient person to help her. She is currently in a foster home where she has gone from being terrified of the other dogs to now playing happily with her foster brothers. Cagney is good with kids and will make a nice family dog for a lucky family.

You can learn more about "Cagney" by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.