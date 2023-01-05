LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tante Kringle is a chunky bully dog that would love to start the new year by being accepted into a loving home.

Tante came to the shelter after wandering in Leslie for several days. She is a little shy around new people but loves to snuggle after she’s had time to get comfortable.

She would be fine with dog savvy kids, and dogs that don’t mind a bossy mama. She would do best in a home without cats.

Tante Kringle is 3 years old, vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed.

You can inquire about her by visiting ac.ingham.org, or by calling (517) 676-8370.