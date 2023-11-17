LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Regan is a beautiful tabby cat who came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter after her original owner passed away.

She is a sweet gentle girl who just needs a bit of time to settle into a new place. Give her a couple of days, and you’ll see just how friendly and outgoing she can be.

Regan came from a quiet home with an older person, and would likely do best in a quieter home with an owner who is willing to be patient while she adjusts to living somewhere new.

She is 4 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can inquire about Regan and other pets by visiting ac.ingham.org or by calling 517-676-8370.