LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Can you help a sweet young doggy mix find her forever home?

Limerick is a friendly pit bull terrier mix who came to the shelter after somebody spotted her get tossed out of a car at a park.

She is very bouncy and would love an active home with a big yard where she can play.

Limerick is 10 months old and will need some training, but she is eager to please. She would make a great snuggle buddy.

She is vaccinated and microchipped.

You can learn more about Limerick and other pets at the Ingham County Animal Shelter by visiting ac.ingham.org, or by calling (517) 676-8370. The shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.