“Thor” Pet of The Day November 14

Pet of the Day
Posted: / Updated:

Meet “THOR,” our Pet of the Day today. Thor is a male domestic shorthair cat looking for his forever home.

He loves to play and would enjoy another cat or a couple of kids to chase and wrestle with.

He’s never been around a dog but might do alright with an easy going cat-savvy canine. He’s a friendly guy and will fit into just about any home.

If you’re interested in adopting Thor, you can call Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or stop by the shelter at 600 Curtis Street in Mason.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story