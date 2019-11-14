“Thor” Pet of The Day November 14

Meet “THOR,” our Pet of the Day today. Thor is a male domestic shorthair cat looking for his forever home.

He loves to play and would enjoy another cat or a couple of kids to chase and wrestle with.

He’s never been around a dog but might do alright with an easy going cat-savvy canine. He’s a friendly guy and will fit into just about any home.

If you’re interested in adopting Thor, you can call Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or stop by the shelter at 600 Curtis Street in Mason.