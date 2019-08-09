“Tilly” Pet of The Day August 9

Meet "Gunner", our Pet of The Day today. Gunner is an 11-month-old mixed breed dog. He's a great little guy who loves to play. Gunner hasn't had a lot of training so older, dog-experienced kids would do best with him. He's eager to please and training would help him be the best dog he can be. Gunner does well with other dogs and cats, with slow introductions. Gunner has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. To learn more about Gunner contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.