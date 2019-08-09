“Tilly” Pet of The Day August 9

Meet “Tilly”, our Pet of The Day today. Tilly is a ten-year-old female tabby cat. She’s a senior cat and is very vocal. Tilly loves to snuggle with her people and tries to sneak human food when she can. She’s pretty easy-going but lives life on her own time and terms. Tilly does best with older children and mellow dogs. She has been neutered, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about her by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.