“Tink” Pet of The Day June 17

Meet “Tink”, our Pet of the Day today. Tink is a 1-year-old mixed breed male. He’s a good boy and Tink is ready for a forever family where he can learn how to be his best. Tink loves to play so a home with older children would be best. It is also a good idea for Tink to meet any other dogs in the home before adoption. He enjoys toys and tries hard to please his people. Tink has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can meet Tink at the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060 or online at cahs-lansing.org.