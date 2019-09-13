“Tori” Pet of The Day September 13

Meet ‘Tori”, our Pet of The Day today. Tori is a 3-year-old female cat. She is a great cat but doesn’t share her space well with other cats. Tori prefers to do things her way so a family with older children would probably work well. She has a wonderful personality and would be a great companion in the right home. Tori has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Tori by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.