“Tori” Pet of The Day September 13

Meet "Jolene", our Pet of The Day today. Jolene is a 2-year old female coonhound. She is a work of art in progress. Jolene was an outdoor dog so she is looking for a patient family who can help her be the best dog ever. She gets nervous around other dogs so she needs to be the only pet in the family. Jolene has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about her by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.