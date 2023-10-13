LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dani Dennison and her brother, Beetle Juice, are black-and-white kitties with a special bond. They’ve already made their way together to Michigan from their birthplace of Arizona, and now they’re in the market to join a new household together.

After coming to Michigan, someone surrendered Dani and Beetle Juice to a rescue, and now they’re at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter. They’re 7 years old, on a special diet and are fully bonded siblings who need to stay together.

ICACS is now looking for a special person or family who has room for these two wonderful cats. They’ve got “plenty of personality and…promise to keep their new owner entertained and loved!” Beetle Juice and Dani are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

To find out more about the lively pair, click here or call 517-676-8370. ICACS is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.