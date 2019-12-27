“Vanessa” Pet of the Day December 27

Meet “Vanessa” our Pet of the Day.

Vanessa is a sweet, though reclusive senior.

The shelter is just too noisy for her. She would love a quiet adult home.

She would be fine with another easy going senior cat (no kittens please and thank you!)

She is passed over by visitors because she is huddled in the back of her cage, but if you put your hand near and wait a minute, she will creep close and rub on it and purr quietly.

She loves to have her chin scratched.

She would make a great companion for a senior looking for a gentle companion.

If you’re interested in adopting Vanessa, contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370