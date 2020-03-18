“Velvet Molly” Pet of The Day March 18

Meet “Velvet Molly”, our Pet of The Day today. Velvet Molly is a 4-year-old female cat. She’s a beautiful girl who enjoys the finer things in life, like a comfy bed and lots of treats. Velvet Molly would be best in a home where she is the only pet. She also would do well with cat-savvy children who respect her catness. Velvet Molly has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can make an appointment to meet her at the Capital Area Humane Society by 517-626-6060.