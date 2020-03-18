“Velvet Molly” Pet of The Day March 18

Meet "Pickles", our Pet of The Day today. Pickles is a 5-year-old male tabby cat. He's a sweet cat but is afraid of dogs. Pickles gets along well with other cats, especially if they are not aggressive. He's never been around kids so a slow introduction would be best. Pickles is a curious cat and a joy to have around. The Cascades Humane Society is still open and you can meet Pickles during regular business hours. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Pickles by calling Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387.