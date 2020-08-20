“Wally” Pet of The Day August 20

Meet “Wally”, our Pet of The Day. Wally is a sweet boy who came to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter from another shelter. He was brought in as a stray originally so not much is known about his past.

The shelter told us he is housebroken, loves people, is good with kids, and loves car rides. He is fussy about his friends so a meet and greet is required. He would probably be happiest as the only pet in the home.

He’s been waiting since May for his forever home so he’s hoping someone who enjoys long rides in the country comes for him soon!

Wally is 3 years old, neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. His adoption fee is $105.00. If you are interested in adopting him, please come visit him at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter. The shelter address is 600 Buhl St, Mason 48854. Shelter hours are Monday through Saturday 10:30 am -5 pm. Wednesdays we are open till 6 pm. You may also call the shelter to inquire about him, 517-676-8370, or visit ac.ingham.org.