LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News’ very own Kiyerra Lake has taken in a foster pup that you (yes, you!) can give a forever home.

Iris is a six-month-old Blue Lacy, who came to New Hope Rescue from a shelter in Austin that was planning to put her down.

Luckily, Iris is staying with Kiyerra for the time being.

Iris loves kisses, gets along with other dogs, and is in need of a family to love her forever.

Interested in making Iris part of your family? Click here.