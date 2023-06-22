MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Finlay is a gentle, worried little guy who came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter after he was found on a corner.

Fortunately, somebody noticed Finlay being left behind and he was safely brought to the shelter.

Finlay doesn’t totally understand what happened, but he is slowly starting to get settled.

He would do fine with dog-savvy kids but would probably do better in a quieter home where life is predictable.

He is 3-years-old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can learn more about Finlay and other cool pets at the Ingham County Animal Shelter’s website, or by calling (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.