LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Winky Picklefeet. His friends have described him as a big, goofy guy who wants someone equally friendly to play with.

Winky had a microchip, but after he arrived at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, his owner didn’t show up for him. That’s why he’s looking for a new home that’s full of love and looking for an energetic new best friend.

Winky Picklefeet is a big, goofy guy who’s looking for a playmate. (ICACS)

His friends at ICACS said 5-year-old Winky has “more enthusiasm than manners,” but he can usually be motivated with food, and he’s got a good appetite for learning as well.

Winky loves other dogs–but they might not all appreciate his enthusiasm. He needs a new owner/friend who’s energetic and tolerant–perhaps even a new family or owner who loves to hike or run.

If you want to find out more about Winky, click here or call 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.