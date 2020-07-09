“Xander” Pet of The Day July 9

Meet Xander, our Pet of The Day today. Xander is a bouncy young man with places to go. He doesn’t have a destination in mind, he just wants to get there!

He needs to work on his food bowl manners so no little ones in the home. He should be fine with older kids and dogs but not all dogs will appreciate his lack of social skills.

The folks at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter are recommending no cats because he desperately wanted to play with a cat and with his energy his idea of fun will be chasing the cat.

He’d make someone a great running buddy. Xander will need a fenced-in yard, if he will be off-leash, as he likes to jump very high when playing.

He is about 3 years old, neutered and up to date on vaccines. He came to the shelter as a stray.

If you are interested in learning more about Xander, you can inquire about him though the website, ac.ingham.org, or call the shelter at 517-676-8370.