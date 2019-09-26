“Yukon” Pet of The Day September 26

Meet “Yukon”, our Pet of The Day today. Yukon is a 1-year-old male mastiff mix. He is a beautiful brindle and still has a lot of puppy in him. Yukon is a big dog looking for a family where he can have a big yard and older kids to play with. He is ready to learn how he can be the best dog ever and patient owners can help him do just that. Yukon has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Yukon by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.