“Zelda” and “Juniper”, Pets of The Day August 28

Meet Zelda and Juniper, our Pets of the Day today. Zelda and her friend Juniper have been co-raising their kittens. They have been great moms but everyone is ready to find homes of their own.

They should be fine with kids and although they would love to go home together, they will be fine on their own.

Zelda is 3 years old. Juniper is 4 years old.

Both are spayed, and microchipped.

If you are interested in visiting them, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about them by visiting online or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.