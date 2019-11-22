“Zephyr” Pet of the Day November 22

Meet “Zephyr” our Pet of the Day.

Zephyr is a very sweet, shy, reserved kitty.

She wants nothing more than a lap to cuddle up in.

Since she is shy, she would do best in a home with older children and should get along with other animals in the home. She came to the shelter as a stray and is one year old.

Zephyr is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations.

If you are interested in adopting her, please contact Ingham County Animal Control and shelter at 517-676-8370. You can also stop by the shelter during open hours at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.