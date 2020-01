Meet Zeus, our Pet of the Day today.

Zeus is a 2 year old neutered male. He is a mixed breed. It is recommended that all family members come to the shelter to meet Zeus before adoption.

Zeus loves tennis balls and loves to take long walks.

If interested in adopting Zeus, contact Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060. You can also stop by the shelter at 7095 W Grand River Ave, Lansing.